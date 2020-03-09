One can never be too old and trendy to wear a fanny pack especially when you have the stylish Matador Packable Hip Pack. This portable bag is lightweight and ensures all-weather- protection for all your gears.

Nothing is more handy when you’re traveling or out on a run than a waist pack or bum bag, whatever you call it. It gives your hands the freedom to do other things since the bag stays put around your waist or hip. The same goes for Matador’s packable piece which offers an adjustable waist belt up to 44 inches. It even has compression straps for added support when you’re on the go.

The Matador Packable Hip Pack keeps your essentials with you when you’re out walking, hiking, running, or simply want to keep items close at hand when traveling. It keeps them safe from harsh weather conditions thanks to its waterproof 30D Cordura nylon construction (the patterns are from 30D ripstop polyester).

Meanwhile, durable water-resistant YKK zippers enhance the waterproof quality of this bag that provides optimal storage inside and outside. It has an internal zippered compartment with key clip and a front zippered compartment.

This hip bag may look small but it can accommodate most of your travel essentials including but not limited to your smartphone, keys or wallets. It can hold a pack of tissues, an extra shirt, and more. Yet it packs down to a size of a lemon and comes with its compression sack, which comes with a looped tab for attachment, so the pack conveniently fits inside your purse or bag when not in use. Best of all, the Matador Packable Hip Pack comes in trendy colors of indigo, leaf pattern, charcoal, and pop pattern.

Images courtesy of Matador