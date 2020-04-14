If you want to carry a notebook and a pen with you but don’t want to tout around a bag or backpack, then the Hitch and Timber Leather Notebook Caddy 2.0 is for you. This EDC organizer seamlessly fits in your pocket and holds small essentials among others.

This handmade piece made from 4 ounces American tanned Harween leather features a classic appeal and boasts a durable construction. Expertly cut, bonded with solid stitches and marked with the brand’s name, this nifty carrier ages gracefully over time. The leather forms its own patina with prolonged use. This makes the caddy unique to each user.

Convenient and portable, the Hitch and Timber Leather Notebook Caddy 2.0 comes with three slots. Two smaller ones on the front serve to hold a pen or pencil, a small multitool, keys, pocket knife, Buck 55, and more, depending on your everyday carry needs. The larger slot on the back holds a pocket notebook, a field note or a Moleskin. It also functions as a passport holder and can hold a journal or other items within the size of 3.5 x 5 can fit too.

Moreover, this organizer works great as a wallet too. It can hold cash and up to eight cards. It is certainly designed to be versatile to cater to anyone’s carrying choices.

Made in Baltimore, U.S.A., the Hitch and Timber Leather Notebook Caddy 2.0 is made compact and light for quick access and portability. It only measures 6 inches x 4 1/4 inches (overall). The knife slot is at 3 inches x 2 inches while the pen slot measures 4 inches x 1 7/8 inches.

Images courtesy of Hitch and Timber