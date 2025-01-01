A lot of people really hate it when winter comes. Thankfully, not everyone shares the same sentiment. The season surprisingly sees an uptick in outdoor recreation as long as there are no drastic weather anomalies that warrant caution. Some of us here find there is plenty of fun to be had as long as you have the right gear. Mountain Equipment offers the Oreus.

Depending on how low the needle drops, you’ll need to zip up a jacket. Even when someone already has several layers of apparel on, reliable insulation matters. SKU: ME-007269 is a hooded piece of men’s outerwear available in two stylish colorways.

Choose between Merlot/Admiral Blue (Product Code: Me-02001) and Admiral Blue (Product Code: Me-01899). Both are equally plush and comfortable with sizes ranging between Small to XXL. It weighs around 390 grams (13.8 ounces).

The manufacturer indicates the Oreusis “ideal for: Alpine Climbing, Mountaineering, Mountain Walking & Trekking.” As you can see, it covers pretty much everything you’d want to do. Although enthusiasts of such activities laud the use of goose down for its superior performance against the cold, the Oreus relies on something else.

Mountain Equipment calls it Aetherm Precision Insulation and states the synthetic boasts similar characteristics to the naturally sourced alternative. Additional filling includes 100% recycled polyester and a reflective layer to enhance warmth.

Meanwhile, the inner and outer fabric is 100% recycled PLASMA 10D fabric and Fluorocarbon-free DWR to keep the jacket breathable and lightweight. For reliability, the handwarmer pockets, chest pocket, and the front all have YKK zippers.

“The Oreus Jacket is the result of a 5 year development project to make what we believe to be the best mid-weight synthetic product currently available,” writes Mountain Equipment.

Images courtesy of Mountain Equipment