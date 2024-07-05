July’s Carry On Light Expandable suitcase goes the extra mile with you. It offers versatile storage in a robust yet lightweight design that glides smoothly on any surface even on rocky paths.

This suitcase is the perfect companion for minimalistic travelers looking for extra storage space. It weighs less so you can take more with you or bring more back at just 2.2kg. Yet it offers 35L of storage space expandable to 40L simply by opening the extra zipper on the shell.

It can hold all your necessities needed for a week’s worth of travel. Think along the lines of five to seven outfits with a little space left to put in your travel purchases. Moreover, July’s Carry On Light Expandable suitcase ensures a smooth trip up and down the airport or even on train tracks.

It features double wheels instead of one for a stable journey. The wheels minimize the chances of the suitcase tipping over. These are SilentMove Series 2 360° spinner wheels that offer effortless steering of your suitcase so it naturally glides along with you. Another great feature is the full twin-bar 3-stop telescopic handle to hold your bag and slide your handbag or weekender carry bag onto.

July’s Carry On Light Expandable suitcase features YKK Japanese zippers, PVC hinges and trimmings, a TSA-approved lock, and uses only vegan-friendly materials. Its aerospace-grade German polycarbonate shell offers sturdy and tough protection for your gear. It barely shows any noticeable scuffs or scratches while its lining is water-resistant and stain-proof. Best of all, July offers a lifetime warranty, guaranteeing that its product is for the long haul.

