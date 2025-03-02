To everyone’s astonishment, Swatch’s Bioceramic MoonSwatch series is a massive hit. Even discerning watch enthusiasts are on the lookout for new releases to grow their collection. Despite the extremely positive reception of this collaboration, OMEGA never ceases to release magnificent timekeeping instruments. One of the latest additions is the SEAMASTER DIVER 300M in Bronze Gold and Burgundy.

OMEGA’s SEAMASTER lineup caters to a wide range of styles and occasionally features precious metals with gemstones. This new reference, meanwhile, is deceptively simple yet surprisingly elegant. “Bronze Gold is OMEGA’s one-of-a-kind alloy, enriched with noble elements such as 37.5% gold, hallmarked as 9K, as well as palladium and silver,” according to the press release.

It then continues with: “The material offers incomparable corrosion resistance without verdigris-oxidation, therefore aging slowly and retaining its natural and beautiful patina over a longer period of time.” Each SEAMASTER DIVER 300M in Bronze Gold and Burgundy touts a 42 mm Bronze Gold case. Next is the oxalic anodized aluminum bezel ring with a bold shade of burgundy and Bronze Gold diving scale.

A sapphire crystal covers the matte black dial adorned by baton and round applied hour markers. Skeleton sword hands for the hours and minutes alongside a stick seconds hand in Bronze Gold sweep across the dark backdrop. In charge of timekeeping functions is OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806.

The self-winding movement has a 55-hour power reserve and is viewable via the exhibition case back. A screw-down crown with guards and a helium escape valve are the only embellishments on the case band. Lastly, OMEGA ships the SEAMASTER DIVER 300M in Bronze Gold and Burgundy with a Bronze Gold mesh bracelet on a foldover clasp or a black rubber strap with a pin buckle closure.

