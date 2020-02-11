You don’t have to sacrifice elegance in the name of functionality when it comes to your travel essentials. The Harber London Flat Leather Passport Holder not only boasts slim aesthetics. But it also offers optimum storage and organization.

It has room for two passports and features front and back pockets to store other travel necessities. The front pocket can hold four to six cards and the back pocket can fit bills or folded boarding passes.

This slimline sleeve is designed to keep the bulk off your bags and wardrobe. It measures approximately 15.7 x 11.6 cm / 6.2 x 4.6 inches, which makes it slip easily inside your jeans. It is also inconspicuous enough not to be spotted right away by pickpocketers.

Moreover, the pockets of the Harber London Flat Leather Passport Holder stay snug so it gives you peace of mind when on the go. You can be assured that you don’t lose your cards, money, or important papers since they don’t fall off from their pockets.

This handsome, smart and practical carry is solid enough to endure prolonged use. It boasts stunning craftsmanship that guarantees quality. It is handmade in Spain using full-grain vegetable-tanned leather. This passport sleeve also uses100 percent of wool felt for added elegance and overall softness.

The Harber London Flat Leather Passport Holder comes in two color variants namely Tan/Black Felt and Colour. You can even add a personal touch to the sleeve. You can customize it by having your name or initials engraved on the leather for an extra fee.

Images courtesy of Harber London