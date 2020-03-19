The Boundary Port Kitt is an all-in-one organizer for your tech gear, toiletries, and more. It adapts to various needs thanks to its ingenious dual-compartment design.

This bag is built for your daily excursions. It serves its purpose well whether you’re off to a weekend trip, a day at the beach, or to the gym. It has dedicated compartments for dry and wet items so you don’t have to worry about moisture or water getting into your tech gears.

The liquid compartment of the Boundary Port Kitt uses 420 high tenacity waterproof Hypalon, water-resistant YKK zippers and waterproof liners to prevent water leaks. This also protects your gear from UV rays and sand. Meanwhile, the dry counterpart uses 500D Duramax Kodra woven with Nylon 6,6, and coated with Boundary’s Barricade DWR coating. It also has an external zippered pocket for added storage.

The interior and exterior fabric of each compartment uses 210 Nylon fibers woven together and coated with Boundary’s Barricade DWR coating. These make the fabric stain-proof, water-resistant, and easy to clean. As for internal organization, each modular compartment uses durable and lightweight hyper-stretch nylon mesh. This allows for quick and easy access to items stored inside.

The Boundary Port Kitt uses magnetic hardware which allows you to carry the compartments together or separated depending on your needs. For added functionality, the organizer comes with a hidden hanging hook. You can also just lay it out flat on a countertop. This organizer also has a selection of colors to fit your personal style.

Images courtesy of Boundary