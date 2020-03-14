When it comes to keeping your tech accessories close at hand in one neat storage, then you can bet the Peak Design Tech Pouch delivers just that. This nifty piece ensures you have quick access to your tech items while keeping them protected from water exposure.

Inspired by the classic “origami” style, this pouch makes great use of maximizing space with multiple compartments or pockets to store items. Elastic loops keep pens, charging cables, SD cards, batteries, and other small items in place. It also has various top and side soft-lined pockets to store larger items, three stretchy pockets for added storage, and zippered stash pockets to store various items.

Meanwhile, an external zippered pocket holds your passport and some documents. It can also fit your smartphone. There is even a pass-through port on the exterior for a charging cable.

The Peak Design Tech Pouch offers you the liberty to keep whatever you want inside, sans the worry over clutter. It also keeps your tech items safe from water splashes thanks to its weatherproof nylon construction both inside and out. It uses 100% recycled 200D nylon, DWR impregnated shell and YKK zippers for water-resistance.

The clamshell-style opening allows you to easily access your items for easy packing and unpacking. The bag also holds its shape and sits upright whether packed or empty or closed or opened.

The Peak Design Tech Pouch has built-in anchor attachment points to connect to the brand’s straps. It also has on-the-go carrying handles. It’s a portable bag that weighs only 8.8 ounces but offers 2L of storage space.

Images courtesy of Peak Design