The Böker Plus Sliplock is a marriage of modern and traditional elements. The blade is typical of classic outdoor cutting tools while the curves on its handle scales hark back to folders made of wood or bone. But Kirk Mayberry from KM-Designs gave this pocket knife’s form and functionality a modern twist.

The custom knifemaker from Tennessee designed this folder with the modern user in mind while still honoring the traditional aspects of what makes a folder the ideal outdoor tool. It has a massive 3.03-inch clip-point blade crafted from Sandvik 14C28N in a satin finish, a mainstay in classic outdoor cutting tools.

This stainless steel boasts great edge retention, corrosion resistance, and toughness. Likewise, it is easy to sharpen so it’s ready to tackle any task even at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, on the modern side, the Böker Plus Sliplock features a grippy G10 scale on one side and a discreet frame lock mechanism on the other side.

Moreover, the conspicuously elongated thumb hole for blade deployment adds a modern touch to the folder’s appearance and functionality. It is both practical and eye-catching. Completing the design are the lanyard hole for tethering or attaching a carabiner or keychain and the wide tip-up pocket clip for portability.

The Böker Plus Sliplock has a nylon sheath for safekeeping when not in use. This is one folder you wouldn’t mind slipping in your pocket as it is compact enough for an everyday carry. It clocks in at an overall length of 7.32″ and weighs 4.23 oz. It is sleek, dependable, and incredibly sharp.

Images courtesy of Böker