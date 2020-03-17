Whether you’re off to the gym, traveling or out for some outdoor fun, you need toiletries with you for proper hygiene. The Peak Design Wash Pouch packs internal organization to keep your bathing and washing needs in one elegant on-the-go carry.

This essential everyday carry may look simple on the outside but it supplies 2.5L of storage space on the inside. The clamshell-style opening reveals versatile internal pockets to hold items of various shapes and sizes. On one side you have a couple of stain-free silicon mesh pockets and on the other side, three more silicon mesh pockets and a zippered pocket with three more silicone mesh pockets inside.

Meanwhile, in the middle, you have a magnetically-sealed pocket to store your toothbrush and toothpaste. It is also great for smaller items that you want to find at a quick glance. The fabric inside the zippered pocket and toothbrush pocket are easy to clean. Simply pull from both ends and the fabric flips right out. Then an exterior zippered pocket provides storage for a razor or other quick-access items.

The Peak Design Wash Pouch is guaranteed to last for many uses. Just like the brand’s Tech Pouch, this innovative toiletry bag uses weatherproof zippers and 200D nylon canvas which is polyurethane and DWR coated on both sides. These materials make the bag weatherproof and sturdy.

When it comes to a wash kit, you need to have it portable so you can easily store it away after use and hang it when in use. The Peak Design Wash Pouch only weighs 8.7 ounces and comes with a stowable aluminum hook you can use to hang the pouch. If you prefer, you can have the pouch sit upright too regardless if it’s packed or empty.

Images courtesy of Peak Design