It looks like there is a major drop next month. Sneakerheads who have been hoping for a specific retro remake of a classic collaboration from 2014 are in for a treat. Probably due to the incessant demand of its fans, Nike finally brings back the Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” to store shelves. However, given its popularity, pairs are sure to sell out quickly.

Some sources peg the date as June 11, 2025, while others have it down for June 14, 2025. Hence, if your local shop or online retailer of choice accepts reservations, it’s best to do so ASAP! SKU: IF5015-600 will reportedly carry a sticker price of $210 at launch.

Surprisingly, the numbers are not as inflated, but if you wait a few months, expect a substantial markup from resellers. Drawing inspiration from the supercars of the Prancing Horse, it’s as sleek as it gets. As for the colorway, the Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is listed as Challenge Red/Black.

There are also hints of Vibrant Yellow and Anthracite. Crafting the upper out of suede is a premium touch, especially in the shade of crimson. Since most modern luxury marques use Alcantara, this is a cool nod to that. Another comes from the carbon fiber accents, as well as the chrome elements.

Meanwhile, you can find the Jumpman logo on various parts of the sneakers, such as the outsole, vamp, aglets, and lateral/medial sections near the collar. Collectors claim there are 14 total, which is a clever easter egg for those who are into scavenger hunts. Are you copping the Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” or something else?

