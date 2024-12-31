Every runner has their favorite gear designed for comfort and performance. Among these, the most crucial is perhaps the footwear. Given the high-impact nature of the exercise, athletes need to leverage modern technology and materials to prevent injuries. It just so happens Nike already has what runners consider the best running shoe. Now, it’s getting a stylish new colorway. This is the Alphafly 3 Premium.

Scheduled to drop in 2025, this is currently flagged as a Japan exclusive, which seems like a major bummer. However, we believe it paves the way for future understated hues. Nevertheless, the American sportswear brand eventually releases limited edition variants of its popular silhouettes internationally anyway.

On the other hand, this Alphafly 3 Premium in Light Army/Ironstone/Light Khaki/Desert Moss could be a form of trial. Depending on how well people receive the muted shades, the kicks should be destined for international markets shortly thereafter.

In our opinion, Style: HV4318-320 is a welcome break from the model’s usual vibrant chromatic combinations. Despite the cosmetic tweaks, what truly matters is how the sneakers help wearers push themselves to the limit. Nike engineered these for long-distance durability and superior energy return with every stride.

“Fine-tuned for marathon speed, the Alphafly 3 Premium helps push you beyond what you thought possible. Three innovative technologies power your run: A double dose of Air Zoom units helps launch you into your next step; a full-length carbon fiber plate helps propel you forward with ease; and a heel-to-toe ZoomX foam midsole helps keep you fresh as you conquer your next race,” writes Nike.

Images courtesy of Nike