Hoka’s new slip-on hiking shoes, the Kaha 2 Frost Moc GTX, takes cold-weather insulation seriously. It’s like a sleeping bag for your feet when you’re out hiking or camping in the great outdoors. It offers soft and durable cushioning and cozy warmth while being breathable.

It packs a bevy of high-tech features starting with the puffy uppers in a triple chevron wing design instead of a quilted display. It’s like putting on a puffer jacket to protect your feet from the cold. These shoes are cold-weather rated to -25 degrees Fahrenheit, making them incredibly warm.

Hoka’s Kaha 2 Frost Moc GTX offers insulation from a host of technical materials. These include 300 grams of PrimaLoft Black insulation and a stretch-fleece top collar. Moreover, the polyester uppers, which are made from 91% recycled ripstop polyester, also come with waterproof GORE-TEX membrane. This ensures your feet stay dry and receive optimal insulation even under wet or slushy weather conditions.

Moreover, rather than standard laces, these shoes close off with a bungee-toggle, making them ideal for those grab-and-wear moments. They are quick and easy to put on and off. Meanwhile, support on the trails come from a host of notable features from Hoka.

These include a HUBBLE Heel and TPU film toe cap to protect your feet from accidental bumps on rocks or debris. Underfoot protection comes from a dual-density CMEVA midsole and SwallowTail. Walking with these mid-height boots feels effortless and comfortable thanks to Vibram Megagrip outsole with 5mm traction lugs for a reliable grip even on slippery surfaces. Hoka’s Kaha 2 Frost Moc GTX comes in Honey/Wheat, Oat Milk/Sesame, and Black/Black colorways.

Images courtesy of Hoka