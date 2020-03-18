The Bellroy Zip Wallet is a practical and efficient carrier for your cards, coins, and notes. It even has RFID protection to prevent data theft.

This all-leather everyday carry has room for 3-8 or more cards, with three on the front for quick access to your most-used cards. It has dedicated slots for banknotes and loose change. The coin pocket is magnetic for easy one-hand access since it opens and closes in a snap. The “pop-and-peek” design prevents your coins from accidentally slipping out. You can use this pocket to store your keys too.

Meanwhile, a hidden slot keeps your business cards crisp. It also holds cards you rarely use. This wallet even has a sim card sleeve and comes with a pin that comes handy when you need to swap up sim cards.

The Bellroy Zip Wallet not only looks practical and beautiful, but it also feels good in the hands. The premium leather feels soft in the hands and appears durable. It ages gracefully or develops its own patina over time which is a testament to its natural quality. The zippers hold the contents of your wallet in place and keep everything snug.

All these offerings while giving you peace of mind from illegal data mining. The RFID lining on this wallet ensures your private information remains private and does not fall prey to data theft.

The Bellroy Zip Wallet is not only practical but also portable. It fits in your pocket when it’s packed for a light trip and doesn’t add extra weight to your bag.

Images courtesy of Bellroy