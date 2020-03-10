The Bellroy Travel Folio offers solid organization for all your travel essentials. It boasts of practicality and functionality without sacrificing quality and beauty.

This piece has room for 4-8 cards; three slots for quick-access and behind that a space to store less-used cards. Meanwhile, internal dividers hold two passports, visas, folded boarding passes, and other documents. It even has a sim card pocket and beneath that a tiny slit to hold an ejector pin needed for when you transfer sim cards. There is also a discreet space for banknotes and added bonus, it comes with a micro pen and a space to clip a full-size pen.

This nifty product was designed with the traveler’s convenience in mind. The card compartments are on the right and travel documents on the left. The pen is right in the middle while the rest of your travel items you can keep behind using the dividers.

The Bellroy Travel Folio uses a zipper enclosure to keep the contents in place so they don’t fall out. The silver zipper also adds a classy vibe paired with its tanned premium leather construction.

Best of all, this globetrotter’s companion comes equipped with RFID protection, which is a must when traveling in this modern era of technology. The RFID shielding technology keeps your personal information safe from illegal data mining.

When it comes to portability, the Bellroy Travel Folio is lightweight at 161grams. It is slim enough to fit inside a small bag at just 175 x 115 x 20 mm. This practical carrier also has a supple feel to its leather so it sits well in the hand.

Images courtesy of Bellroy