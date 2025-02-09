Kansept’s Orion folder may be a production knife but it boasts the beauty and standards of a custom handmade knife. It features an elegantly sleek silhouette, a seriously sharp blade, and lightweight scales.

It has a rugged-looking clip-point blade with a flat grind forged from CPM S35VN steel with CNC milling that harks back to the ridges found on high-end Japanese chef knives. The intricate milling gives this knife its unique characteristic, adding a distinctive feature uncommon in folding knives.

Designed by JB Stout, the Orion pocket knife also boasts a refined handle crafted from lightweight and durable blue anodized titanium. Similar to the blade, the handle also has machined grooves that aren’t just for aesthetic purposes. They offer a secure and comfortable grip to work efficiently and safely.

There is a lot to love about this folder outside of the beautiful scales and elegant blade. This knife also offers multiple ways of blade deployment. It has a standard flipper opening and a thumb disk for smooth versatile deployment. You can choose your preferred method depending on your comfort and the needs of the task at hand.

Additionally, the blade in Kansept’s Orion pocket knife operates smoothly thanks to ceramic ball bearings. You get a butter-smooth opening and closing, while the strong detent offers a satisfying and powerful click each time. This ensures effortless and seamless deployment while delivering a solid, reassuring feel.

The blade stays in place via a strong, robust frame lock that prevents unwanted disengagement, making the knife highly dependable, and providing excellent stability and safety during use. Kansept’s Orion pocket knife is also light and portable at an overall length of 7.14″ and a weight of 4.06oz, making it a great everyday carry knife.

