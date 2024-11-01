A couple of days ago, URWERK’s recent release of the UR-150 Scorpion also showcased a wickedly fast retrograde action alongside its signature satellite complication. While certainly impressive, Ulysse Nardin is not about to just sit back and let the competition hog all the spotlight. The gloves are off as it unleashes the Freak One Navy Blue.

Unlike some luxury watches with almost garish designs that somehow border on the extreme, references 2403-500-3A/3A and 2403-500-3A/3B prefer a contemporary silhouette. The timepiece features a 44 mm x 13.37 mm titanium case with a black DLC coating. It weighs 107.33 grams and boasts a robust 30-bar water resistance.

Sapphire crystals cover both the top and bottom of the case. It’s easy to miss, but there’s something odd about the Freak One Navy Blue. Although not immediately noticeable, a thorough inspection of the case reveals the absence of a crown. As its name reminds us, this is no ordinary timekeeping instrument.

Turning the carbonium bezel adjusts the time while twisting the exhibition case back winds the Caliber UN-240 movement. This self-winding assembly is comprised of 229 parts and 15 jewels with a 90-hour power reserve. It ticks at a frequency of 21,600 vph (3 Hz) and touts a DIAMonSIL escapement.

The Freak One Navy Blue ditches a traditional dial. Instead, the minutes are indicated by the flying carousel pointer, while the hours are told by the rotating disc’s pointer. Ulysse Nardin says it is “a core collection piece in an alluring deep indigo that nods to both the brand’s history as creator of the world’s finest marine chronometers and its disruptive force pioneering contemporary watchmaking.”

Images courtesy of Ulysse Nardin