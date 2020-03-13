The Bellroy Tech Kit is for the tech-savvy who prefers to have their gadgets with them at all times. It provides enough room to hold house cables, chargers, and more.

This nifty everyday carry is made from a combination of woven fabric and premium dyed leather. It boasts neat organizational pockets to keep your tech items secure while on the go. It can fit all your tech accessories using magnetic slip pockets and stretch mesh pockets. A power bank fits inside the magnetic pocket while a mouse inside the stretch mesh.

This handy carrier also has a couple of long elastic strips to hold charging cables and three small ones to keep a USB reader, earphones, and more in place. A slip pocket in the middle supports a pen.

That’s not all in terms of internal organization. The Bellroy Tech Kit also has a dedicated space for items that take up larger space. Found at the back where you store the power bank and mouse is an elastic floating wall. Here you can put bigger or thicker items like a tablet, smartphone, memory cards, and more. You can opt to put documents or your wallet in there as well.

The Bellroy Tech Kit is designed to give you peace of mind when it comes to keeping your tech items clutter-free since they have their dedicated spot inside. The clamshell zip opening also gives you full access to your accessories and makes packing and unpacking a breeze. It comes in black and grey colors and backed with a 3-year warranty.

Images courtesy of Bellroy