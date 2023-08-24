Tekto defines the A5 Spry as its most tactical knife as it can handle both indoor and outdoor use with ease. It serves up a lot of functionality whether you’re in the wilderness or simply carving up small tasks at home.

This is an automatic knife equipped with a high-end S35VN steel blade that comes in sword-point, drop-point, or tanto styles. Blades made from this type of steel boast great corrosion resistance and edge retention and is definitely tough. This is premium stainless steel that will last you for many uses.

Moreover, the Tekto A5 Spry has an ambidextrous, precision-contoured 6061-T6 aluminum handle that sits with the blade. The handle features a textured surface for a comfortable and secure grip especially under wet conditions. This is an OTF (out-the-front) knife designed to look and function differently than a standard flipper or butterfly knife.

It has a mechanism to prevent accidental blade deployment. The sliding thumb-switch or the contoured push button on one side of the handle allows for quick blade opening. The blade seamlessly pops out on the front instead of swiveling out from the side. When in use, it locks in place and doesn’t slide back so you can work efficiently and safely.

Aside from the sharp blade, the Tekto A5 Spry also has a glass breaker at the bottom of the handle, which would come in handy during survival situations. This is a stealthy, compact, and lightweight automatic knife that weighs just 3.49 ounces and measures 8.60″ when opened (blade and handle is 3.50″ and 4.90″ long, respectively).

Images courtesy of Tekto