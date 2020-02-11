The Bellroy Duo Totepack is a shapeshifting backpack that you can take from work to play. This carry is so versatile you can use it both, as its name entails as a backpack and a tote bag.

This bag is for those who want a carry that can handle a variety of uses. You can collapse it by simply unclipping the padded shoulder straps from the bottom. Then you hide the straps behind the cushioned back panel. The padded leather quick grab handles effortlessly transforms this carry into a tote bag, slim enough to pass as a briefcase. If you want a hands-free carry, then simply reattach the straps and voila! you have a backpack.

The Bellroy Duo Totepack offers 15 liters of storage space. It has a padded compartment for a laptop up to 15 inches in size. It also a couple of zippers pockets inside, a padded drop pocket for a tablet, and a quick-access compartment on the front with a padded pocket for your smartphone. It has enough room to accommodate all the items you need for work and play.

What makes this bag even more versatile is that it is expandable. It can go from a slim carry to one that can hold groceries and even a six-pack. It uses the Fidlock technology that allows the bag to expand so you can put in more items inside. When you want it back to its slim size, just put the magnets of the lock back together. The magnets do not interfere with the electronic gadgets you have in your bag.

The Bellroy Duo Totepack is water-resistant. It uses venture-weave polyester, nylon, and recycled soft-woven polyester and YKK zippers so it stays dry even when used under the rain.

Images courtesy of Bellroy