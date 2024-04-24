Never judge a book by its cover, as the adage goes. The same applies to this extremely tiny pocket knife from Tops Home Store. It makes a great companion when you’re out and about since it can do just about any small task.

It’s a keychain utility knife that can slice, cut, puncture, shave, and more despite its minute size. It’s about the size of a car key at just 1.65″ long when closed and 2.4″ long when opened. It has a drop point blade measuring 0.83″ long that’s crafted from 5Cr13MoV stainless steel, the same metal used in good quality German kitchen knives.

This blade has a hardness of 55 to 58 HRC (Rockwell Hardness Scale), which means it maintains its sharp edge over prolonged periods of intense usage. This way, reducing the need for frequent sharpening. It can cut rope, open boxes, slice through paper, or useful for DIY crafts. Then a titanium alloy handle makes this Titanium Pocket Knife from Tops Home Store not only lightweight at just 0.63oz, but also incredibly sturdy.

Aside from its build, it also has a unique and attractive design. You wouldn’t think at first glance that it’s a knife as it discreetly hides the blade in its sleek frame when not in use. It looks more like an accessory especially when used as a pendant or hung on a keychain.

This Titanium Pocket Knife from Tops Home Store is not only functional and practical but also stylish and fashionable. It makes a great present for loved ones. This tool also offers ambidextrous use but it may be too small for those with large hands.

Images courtesy of Tops Home Store