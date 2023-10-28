With the cold months upon us, it’s best to gear up in clothing that offers warmth but less bulk. The Snow Peak Indigo C/N Parka is an incredibly lightweight outerwear that keeps you cozy while also looking fashionable.

This jacket is made up of a combination of materials including cotton and nylon. It’s made with 66% cotton for warmth and breathability and 34% nylon, which is naturally hydrophobic, so it helps keep water at bay. Nylon is also resistant to mildew, UV, and stretches so the jacket keeps its shape even after many uses. Generally, it keeps this cold-weather gear easy to care.

The Snow Peak Indigo C/N Parka comes with a fixed hood with elastic drawcord, a full-length frontal zip closure with internal storm flap, and a drawcord at the hem to seal the warmth in. Meanwhile, storage options are plenty. There is a left bust pocket, a couple of snap pockets at the front, and two side to rear pockets with flap and snap. There are also two large internal stow pockets for a total of seven spacious pockets to store just about anything.

You can fit many things making this jacket great companion for outdoor adventures. It can hold keys, wallets, a mini notebook, or multi-tools. It would also serve well for fly fishing. Made in Japan, this stylish wear makes a great layer because it’s designed with a looser fit with the hem hitting below the waist. The Snow Peak Indigo C/N Parka gives streetwear qualities without sacrificing functionality.

