The HOKA Tor Summit takes design cues from the original Tor lineup, specifically the silhouette of the Tor Ultra Lo. But this latest release is made street-wear friendly for effortless transition between paved urban roads and uneven mountain grounds.

This is “hike heritage reinterpreted for the street” or as HOKA describes it, oozes “trail vibes with city-ready design cues.” It features an Alpine-inspired silhouette that pays tribute to the classic hiker. It’s rooted in HOKA’s signature cushioning for comfort. But the upper has some changes.

This time it comes in a luxe nubuck leather upper, instead of GORE-TEX, that’s wrapped in a textured rubber mudguard to keep dirt and debris at bay. The HOKA Tor Summit also has zig-zag stitching on the heel and tongue webbing and metal eyelets complete the rugged, street-style silhouette.

The design is then finished off with a Vibram Megagrip outsole for reliable traction on the trails and a pull-tab on the heel for easy wear on/off. This hiking shoe has a heel-to-toe drop of 4.00 mm and provides stable support with its symmetrical bed of cushion that comes without additional prescriptive technologies.

Moreover, the HOKA Tor Summit is designed to provide a balanced protective cushion while maintaining a responsive toe-off for when you want to speed up. This design is available in two colorways: Black/Black and Oat Milk/Oxford Tan and in various sizes. The HOKA Tor Summit has a chunky outsole, making it a great streetwear shoe, given the popularity of chunky silhouettes nowadays, be it for running, hiking, or even just regular commuting.

Images courtesy of HOKA