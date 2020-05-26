The ASR Tactical Zipper Pull Fire Starter provides a discreet way to add a fire-starting tool to your wardrobe. It comes in handy on those days when you need to make a fire and you forget to bring a matchbox or a lighter. It is especially handy if you just don’t want to bring any of the traditional firestarters on your commute.

You can bring this tool anywhere and anytime and can prove useful during emergency or life-saving situations. You can attach it to the zipper of your backpack, jacket, coat, purse, or any zipper for that matter.

The ASR Tactical Zipper Pull Fire Starter looks like your typical zipper pull and functions like one too. Thus, it hides the fact that you have a fire-starting tool with you.

This nifty device has a slide-out compartment that holds three parts of the firestarter: a 2-inch ferrocerium rod, a couple of 2-inch lengths waxed jute and a razor blade striker. It has an all-black matte exterior and uses Kevlar cord encased in a black HDPE extruded cover for durability and for a UV-resistant finish.

Moreover, it is extremely lightweight, which is a must so it does not weigh down the zipper it’s attached to, or your wardrobe or jacket for that matter. It is only 0.5 ounces and measures an overall length of 2.75 inches excluding the cord. Meanwhile, the container measures 2″ x .35″ x .35.

The ASR Tactical Zipper Pull Fire Starter is ideal for those who love outdoor adventures. It is for backpackers, campers, trekkers, and those who enjoy a little outside dining experience.

Images courtesy of ASR Tactical