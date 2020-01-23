The one cable to rule them all is none other than the Nomad Universal Cable with Kevlar. Built to last for many uses, this charging cable gets rid of lost cables or adapters. It makes travelling with your mobile gadgets a breeze since you don’t have to pack several cables with different adapters.

It has the ability to change between lightning cable, USB-C, and micro-USB connectors. The main part consists of a USB-A to micro USB ends while the lightning and USB-C adapters are found off to the side. The Nomad Universal Cable with Kevlar may only charge one device at a time but at least it saves you the trouble of having to find a different cable for every time you charge your tech gadgets. The best part is its Kevlar® 29 (K29) Aramid Fiber construction.

The cables with Kevlar feature double-braided exteriors that are guaranteed with super strength. The Kevlar extends to the central core to keep the cable tough even in the middle. The Kevlar definitely keeps this charging cable robust. Moreover, strong metal alloy connector housings and vulcanized LSR silicone cable tie enhance its durability so you can be assured of its lifetime usage.

On other technical aspects, the Nomad Universal Cable with Kevlar features RF shield for fast sync, uses a fire-resistant PVC jacket, and offers 20AWG fast charging. It supports up to 2.4 Amps at 5 volts (12W) and is quick-charge compatible. This charging cable supports Apple devices (iPhone and iPad), other USB-C devices, Bluetooth speakers, and Android gadgets. It comes in lengths of 0.3 meters and 1.5 meters.

Images courtesy of Nomad