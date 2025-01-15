If you’re familiar with Ken Onion’s designs for CRKT and Kershaw, you know he doesn’t skimp on quality. Hence, you might want to get your hands on his new design for OKnife, the XEN-OAL.

This magnificent-looking folder boasts a super-lightweight OAL aluminum scale. It has a 3.16-inch Sheepsfoot blade and measures an overall length of 7.36″ and 4.2″ when closed. It weighs just 2.5 ounces, making it 37% lighter than titanium folding knives of the same size and 64% lighter than steel alloy knife handles of the same size.

With the saturated market for lightweight pocket knives, of course, you’d also question the quality of OKnife’s XEN-OAL. Being lightweight is good for hand feel but can it perform under duress? Some lightweight folders are designed for lightweight tasks too. But this design is significantly stronger and robust than the rest.

This is a hardworking folder crafted to resist wear, abrasion, and corrosion, and built tough to last for many generations. It boasts a premium CPM-S45VN powder steel blade in either an Olive Green finish (pearlescent stone washed) or Black Edition in a non-reflective Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating. The latter finish offers extremely high hardness and scratch resistance that can survive against grinding and scratching from metal tools.

Meanwhile, jimping on both blade spine and handle provides a secure and comfortable grip in any weather conditions. OKnife’s XEN-OAL also comes with a removable stainless steel pocket clip and offers two unfolding methods: flipper and thumb stud. Likewise, the blade is modified with a long arc for increased smooth, effortless, and efficient cutting no matter the task.

Images courtesy of OKnife