Any guitar player knows the importance of having a guitar pick on standby in the off-chance you need to strum the strings at a moment’s notice. Using a pick when playing just makes the sound output crisp as opposed to just using your fingers. But small as they are, they can easily get lost in the bag or in jean pockets. Some stash their pick in SD card slot of some wallet designs, while others in the card holder. But WP Standard solves this problem with the Picker’s Wallet.

This leathercraft is a guitar player’s trusted sidekick. It’s designed to address the unique needs of guitar players, featuring a dedicated slot to safely and easily store a guitar pick. This is a simple (not a bifold or trifold wallet) but more like a card holder with space to store cash and other small documents.

The aptly-named Picker’s Wallet has the guitar pick slot on one side, along with two credit card holders. It’s shaped to perfectly hold the pick. Meanwhile, the opposite side has a windowed ID slot and additional storage for credit cards. The central slot stores cash, receipts, or more cards.

This is made to last using full-grain leather that gracefully ages over time. It develops its own patina, making it unique to each user. It’s also the perfect size to slip into the pocket of your jeans without adding too much bulk at 3.8″ tall and 4″ wide.

WP Standard’s the Picker’s Wallet comes in Tan and Black colorway with contrasting stitching for a contemporary yet elegant silhouette. There’s also an option to add a monogram for personalization.

Images courtesy of WP Standard