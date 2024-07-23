Victorinox has produced an enormous range of Swiss-made multi-tools and Swiss Army Knives in its more-than-130-years of service. It was in 2010 that the company started releasing knives in special Damascus steel blades known as the Damast Limited Editions. It looks like the brand is not stopping with this tradition anytime soon as it has debuted the Victorinox Farmer X Alox Damast Limited Edition 2024.

This is the 15th incarnation of Victorinox’s Damast Limited Edition Series. It comes in the heels of last years Ranger 55 Mic Damast Limited Edition 2023. It measures 3.7″ long, 0.9″ wide, and 0.7″ tall, and is lightweight at just 3.8oz.

The Victorinox Farmer X Alox Damast Limited Edition 2024 is a standout piece. It’s meticulously crafted with precision and discerning attention to detail. Its main blade presents one of the key features of this multi-tool. It has a unique “Hakkapella” pattern courtesy of using 115 layers of Damasteel.

The marbled pattern is not just for aesthetic purposes. Using multiple layers of Damasteel also ensures the blade’s durability, clocking in at 60 HRC on the Rockwell hardness scale. Moreover, Victorinox cloaked the handle in dark brown Alox scales in anodized finish, instead of its usual signature red Cellidor scales.

One side of the handle features a monochrome Victorinox badge. Meanwhile, the opposite side shows a plaque inlay that reads “2024” along with the unit’s production number. Only 7,000 sequentially numbered pieces of the Victorinox Farmer X Alox Damast Limited Edition 2024 is available worldwide.

Aside from the large blade, the Victorinox Farmer X Alox Damast Limited Edition 2024 hosts other functions. It has a reamer, punch, wood saw, can opener, bottle opener, and a wire stripper. It also has scissors, a 3mm and 7mm screwdriver, and a key ring for attachment.

Images courtesy of Victorinox