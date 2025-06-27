Say goodbye to hobby knives and rotary tools with the NeoBlade from HOZO Design. This powerful tool cuts through foam and acrylic smoothly with ultrasonic precision even with minimal hand pressure for efficient workflow. This way, you don’t lose focus on the task at hand.

This is the “smallest ultrasonic cutter that gives users the freedom to cut without limits.” It uses 40KHz ultra-high ultrasonic vibration frequencies for buttery smooth micro-cuts. The best part is, it adjusts output power according to different materials, requiring minimal effort on your end. It’s unlike traditional cutters that need a push or hand pressure when cutting or slicing through thick materials.

NeoBlade offers two operational modes: Precision and Continuous. A press and hold gives short, precise cuts on delicate or intricate parts. This is ideal when trimming, fine-tuning, deburring, and detailing. Meanwhile, toggled down on the power button for Continuous or nonstop, long cuts. This is great for big projects like carving, grooving, splitting, and chiseling.

This ultrasonic cutter operates wirelessly and comes with its own charging dock. It’s lightweight at 4.40z and 6.40oz without and with the battery, respectively. The charging dock each has a slot for an extra battery and for the cutter, and it charges both simultaneously in as fast as 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, an integrated turbo fan pushes air in and out through the side to prevent overheating during prolonged use, which in turn keeps your hand comfortable. NeoBlade has an interchangeable blade and offers six blade types for various projects including doubled edge, curved, chisel, long and standard blade, and mini chisel.

Images courtesy of HOZO Design