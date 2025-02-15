Gerber Gear upgraded its Stake Out multi-tool with backcountry utility and coined it Stake Out Spark for a specific reason. Aside from some big-time tools, the addition of both a Ferro rod and a strike (hence its name) makes it a godsend during campouts.

Setting up a campfire using a lighter or matchstick is faster. But there’s just something satisfactory with going through the classic fire-making technique. While the original already offers a Ferro rod strike, the upgrade incorporates both a strike and rod into the saw. This results in an entirely self-contained firestarter unit.

Moreover, the Stake Out Spark offers more backcountry functionality. Its bifurcated handles open up to reveal pliers featuring both standard and needle-nose functionality. The base of the jaws has wire cutters and additional tools include a tent stake puller and a bottle opener.

There’s also a 2.4-inch plain-edge blade (0.2 inches longer than the original’s), a ruler, a saw, and an awl. This multi-tool can take on whatever camp chore you need to tackle, from starting a fire to repairing gear or breaking down camp. A butterfly opening allows easy access to the tools.

The Stake Out Spark is portable although may be on the bulky side than its predecessor. But it’s worth the gamble given the usability of its camping tools. It has a carabiner for easy carry and uses a liner lock to secure the tools in place during and after use. Its stainless steel handle has a textured grip while the tools are crafted for strength and durability from 5Cr15MoV stainless steel in a black oxide finish.

