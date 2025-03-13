As more people give in to the allure of camping or overlanding, the market for cooking equipment and other food accessories also grew. These days, outdoor enthusiasts no longer settle for tactical MREs and a variety of canned goods unless it’s an emergency. Instead, making something from scratch is the latest trend. If you plan to bake fresh pizza, for example, Gozney has you covered with the Tread.

Some of the models from the brand we previously featured include the Signature Edition Roccbox and Dome. Technically, these also qualify as outdoor ovens, but are hardly as portable as the Tread. The official slogan teases: “Pizza in places you never thought possible.” A fresh slice with your favorite toppings anywhere is definitely a tempting proposition!

From a design perspective, it borrows a few aesthetic elements from Gozney’s premium SKU. The company may be promoting the oven as exclusively for pizza, but it can handle more than that. With adequate culinary knowledge and the right tools, the possibilities are almost endless. Owners can roast vegetables, fish, meats, and more.

Although lifestyle images of the product show it with freestanding legs, it’s actually an optional accessory called the Tread Venture Stand. This presents a small caveat wherein the user needs to look for a flat and level surface to place the oven. It’s not exactly easy when you’re in the middle of nowhere, given the housing can get extremely hot.

It measures 16.5″ x 19.1″ x 12.6″ and weighs a manageable 29.7 lbs. Two carrying handles on the top help with ease of transport as well. The interior of the Tread can accommodate a 12″ pizza. Do take into consideration this bad boy runs on propane and so you’ll need to haul a tank too. Gozney only ships the oven in two colors: Olive and Off Black.

Images courtesy of Gozney