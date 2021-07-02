Building a leisure watercraft is by no means an easy task. Depending on the size, it can take several years for even the most advanced shipyards to complete. As such, designers turn to digital means to show their potential clients how the completed project would look like. Moreover, they can even go on a virtual tour. Sanlorenzo is doing exactly that and teasing the X-Space superyacht concept.

Italian architect Pierro Lissoni presents a magnificent 144-foot vessel that embodies transparency. Of course, a generous helping of glass panels will make that possible. This will become a major undertaking for any shipyard to handle.

Considering the characteristics of the material, it is exciting to see how they incorporate this into the interior structure. Nevertheless, you can rely on the ingenuity of Sanlorenzo’s team to find a stunning method to do so.

Meanwhile, the X-Space name is not just a catchy play of words that poke fun at Elon Musk’s Space-X. The superyacht will offer those on board large spaces for relaxation, entertainment, and recreation. Moreover, there are some interesting changes to the layout of the ship.

You have a bridge deck with the captain’s cabin and wheelhouse. This frees up the top deck to be whatever the buyer wants. For this concept, it becomes the owner’s private suite complete with a folding balcony for additional space on demand.

Given that the X-Space is still in the concept stages, technical specifications are yet to be revealed. Still, Sanlorenzo targets a maximum speed of 15 knots with a range of 4,000 nautical miles. One is already undergoing construction and should set sail by 2023.

Images courtesy of Sanlorenzo