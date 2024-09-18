The EV market is gradually becoming more crowded as startups and established marques join the eco-friendly mobility initiative. Elsewhere, Candela is making a name for itself with its growing fleet of green leisure vessels. Several units are already in the hands of owners with more in production. The company now offers an electric hydrofoil shuttle it calls the P-12.

Like its C-8 and C-7, clients can choose from several configurations to cater to a variety of scenarios. The Shuttle is the standard setup with a layout that optimizes passenger seating with enough space for bikes and wheelchairs. Next is Business, which is a slightly luxurious arrangement, followed by Voyager — a fully customized affair.

At a glance, the P-12 base model resembles a traditional catamaran, but there’s more to it if you can view it from below. Once it reaches a specific cruising speed, the twin hulls gently rise above the surface courtesy of its hydrofoils. Candela fabricates the latter from carbon fiber and these structures are also where it mounts the C-Pod propulsion systems.

The vessel measures approximately 40 feet long with a 15-foot beam. It can accomodate up to 30 passengers with one crew to operate the P-12. Powering the ship are four 63 kWh batteries supporting fast-charging protocols at about 175 kW DC. It roughly takes 45 minutes to go from 10% to 85%

It can reach a top speed of 30 knots, but maintains a service speed between 25 knots to 27 knots. Also, a full charge boasts a range of 40 nautical miles at speeds of 25 knots. “Redefining urban waterborne transportation. Our innovative P-12 is the world’s first high-speed and long-range electric shuttle ship,” writes Candela.

Images courtesy of Candela