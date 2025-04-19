It looks like Kia has its eyes on the lucrative pickup truck market currently dominated by the likes of Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Chevrolet, Ram, and others. To go up against these titans, the South Korean marque presents the flagship 2025 Tasman X-Pro. Buyers can also choose from four other trim packages: S, SX, SX+, and X-Line.

It seems the double-cab variant is getting more publicity, not only for its utility, but for its generous cabin volume. The manufacturer states that it comes with “the largest 2nd row space in its class” and “offers your family and friends a relaxing, comfortable journey. A single-cab option is likewise available.

Flexibility is a great attribute to look for in a pickup truck. The entire range is outfitted with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel engine alongside an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive capabilities. The 2025 Tasman X-Pro’s mill can crank out around 207 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque.

You’re looking at a towing capacity of approximately 7,700 lbs. It practically positions this bad boy as an ideal platform for outdoor recreation and so much more. Likewise, beyond the four standard terrain modes, namely Snow, Sand, Rock, and Mud, there is a dedicated setting for challenging scenarios.

“The specially designed X-TREK mode enables stable, constant driving through low-speed cruising, allowing off-road enthusiasts to easily break through rough and demanding terrains,” writes Kia. Then there is the Ground View Monitor. It offers real-time views of what’s in front of the 2025 Tasman X-Pro and its surroundings.

As of this writing, only the Clear White and Tan Beige exterior colors come with body-matching fender flares Meanwhile, the rest will tout dark gray instead. Design-wise, the 2025 Kia Tasman X-Pro sports a slightly geometric yet muscular profile. We hope this beast heads stateside.

Images courtesy of Kia