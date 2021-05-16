BEST INFLATABLE SUPS

Isle Surf & SUP Peak Expedition Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

First up we've got the Expedition stand up paddle board from Isle Surf & SUP which has been designed with longer trips in mind. They've incorporated their spectacular own Fusion Lite build to provide you with an awesome board you're able to carry wherever and whenever you want. It doesn't matter where you're intending on taking your trip, it's been constructed to cope with it all. So, whether you want to head to the ocean, lake, river or just that little stream, it will handle obstacles that come its way or that are thrown in its watery pathway with the same durability. You'll find a diamond traction pad fitted to the deck that stops you from slipping while also keep your feet comfortable. Another nice touch is the fact this inflatable stand up paddle board is 100% pet friendly. Perfect for when you want to take your pooch out to catch some waves. Storage-wise, this also provides in the form of two bungee systems, one at the tail and one at the nose. If you're looking for variety, it's limited with this, but it does come in two nice and watery colors, known as moss and aqua. Our favorite thing about this product is the money-saving package you get. There's just about everything you could want or need and some things you probably never knew you needed. A coil leash, center fin that's detachable, high pressure pump, paddle, backpack and even a waterproof phone case are all included for the retailing price. Specs Board Dimensions 10.6/11 x 32 x 6-feet

Weight Limit 240-300lbs

Material Military-grade PVC

Tower Inflatable 10.4-feet Stand Up Paddle Board What is included in the package Board, paddle, center fin, leash, pump, backpack and waterproof phone case

star Given the name the Adventurer, the next inflatable SUP board comes from Tower. In response to the many worries and concerns about where the compromises lie when you invest in these inflatable alternatives, this 6-inch thick board can hold medium to large sized riders easily. Its stability is never compromised, and if you stay within the 400-pound guideline, there’s no chance of it bending. The thickness is important, particularly if you’re new to stand up paddle boarding or are hitting onto the current craze of Yoga boarding. IT’s also ideal if you’re looking to draft in your little ones to nurture a passion in them for this exhilarating pastime. From a maintenance point of view, if you’re not looking to fuss around too much before and after you’re on the water, this is a must have. You’ll find across brands and models, there’s one feature of paddle boards of the inflatable variety that’s the same – their all made using drop-stitching and from a military-grade PVC. This is no different and is robust to deal with anything. So, if you are new to this sporting activity, it’s forgiving enough to cope with the serious number of dents, dinks and dings you might put it through. Similarly, to board above, this comes in an economically-sound package that provides you with a fiberglass paddle in three parts for easier storage, a fin and reasonable quality pump. Everything you need to have a blast on the water! Specs Board Dimensions 10.4 x 32 x 0.6-inches

Weight Limit 400lbs

Material Military-grade PVC

Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

star Not to be confused with the, in many people’s eyes, vastly superior paddle boards from iRocker, this next one from Roc is hardly an unknown quantity. It’s one of the most popular and best-selling, not just inflatable but SUPs in general of all time. We especially love the coating this features that provides protection against the harmful UV rays from the sun that can normally damage PVC. You’ll never have any issues with this board and overheating, that’s for sure. To be honest, when you consider the excellent and safe amount of grip it gives you with the exceptional flotation balance it provides, you’d be hard pushed to find fault with it. One issue we noticed though, and this is a small one, the D-rings you get to use as an anchorage for your leash, are a bit small and can be fragile. It’s also difficult to pump up. However, once you find the sweet spot, it won’t take nearly as long each subsequent time you use the board. We’ve featured it for a reason, though, so let’s not harp on about the minor issues. Let’s instead discuss the great package you get with this board. As well as the board, in all its glory, you get a rather nifty and sturdy allow paddle, a separate key bag, so you know where they are when you get out of the water, waterproof holder for your pride and joy (phone), pump, leash and probably one of the best ever backpacks. Seriously, there’s so much love for that backpack online. As well as being generous in size, it’s also comfortable when worn on your back and completely waterproof. Nothing you put in there, when it’s sealed properly and in fine working condition, will get damaged by water. Did we also mention that the Roc paddle board is backed by the company’s 1-year warranty? Now you can see, despite the flaws, why it’s here! Specs Board Dimensions 10.5 x 32 x 6-inches

Weight Limit 275lbs

Material Military-grade PVC

Atoll 11-Foot Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board What is included in the package Board, high-quality alloy paddle, leash, key bag, premium quality waterproof backpack, leash and pump

star You’d think, give it’s made by a bunch of SUP enthusiasts who know the aquatic pastime inside and out, that whenever Atoll released a SUP, it was a big deal. When it comes to this 11-foot inflatable wonder of a stand-up board, it is! There’s so much to love and admire about this board. You’d almost think we’re lying and it’s a traditional hard-body model instead. However, inflatable it is, so like most it’s extremely lightweight. Does that come at a price? Is it weaker? No, because although they’ve used machine lamination to work on a dual layer of PVC. Is that some fancy-smancy sales talk? Not at all, dual layer inflatable SUPs fare better against the usual wear and tear than even hardboards and less expensive inflatable types. The stability is another thing to behold and celebrate, as because of its dimensions, it’s got a stability that will suit both beginners and those expert veterans too. It really needs stability too, when you consider how much the manufacturer reckons this can handle and handle it can. We’re talking a massive 350-pounds, making it an inflatable SUP with one of the largest capacities around. In terms of how well it performs, you get a huge amount of speed and stability. Due to the three-fin design of the board and its precise and refined shape, it tracks, that is maintains course, superbly. Whereas it’s probably one of the largest capacity boards, it’s also one of the lightest in terms of its own weight. With the D-rings on its tail and bungee at the nose, you’ve got lots of storage space. The package, as you’d expect from a manufacturer like Atoll is also sublime in what it includes. There’s that astonishingly light weight adjustable paddle, removable fins that can be attached and removed without the use of any tools, the backpack, leash, repair kit, bungee tie downs for the nose and tail and the Bravo dual-action hand pump. You’d need that pump if you tried to rattle that list off too quickly out loud! Specs Board Dimensions 11 x 32 x 6-inches

Weight Limit 350lbs

Material Military-grade PVC

Pathfinder Inflatable SUP Complete Kit What is included in the package Board, coil paddle leash, three-part floating nylon paddle, waterproof phone case, pump and travel backpack.

star Okay, so it may not have the most subtle of color schemes, compared to the other cool paddle boards we’ve featured. However, just as you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, don’t judge a paddle board by its color. Color does not denote quality, after all. Just as a barista having bright blue hair doesn’t make her better or worse at her job than the cute brunette with pigtails. In fact, it’s often the opposite, if you’ve been to a trendy coffee house recently! Anyway, we digress. The thing that’s most striking about this Pathfinder inflatable stand-up paddle board, is the price tag. It’s one of the least expensive on the market and one of the cheapest in our guide. So, if you’re not sure you want to invest the 100’s of $ required for most start-up kits, this might be for you! Despite its price, though, like we said about its looks, it’s still a great allrounder when it comes to performance. Although it’s not made from military-grade PVC like most, it still includes the almost standard these days, drop stitching which helps to reinforce the seams and make a paddle board bulletproof. Well, it’s not actually bulletproofed. Like, if you find yourself under attack by a hail of enemy bullets, and you’re balding and either a tall muscular dude from Hayward down in Cali or a shorter muscular bald guy from Shirebrook in Derbyshire, we’re not going to suggest you use this to dodge those bullets. But, for dinks, dings, rocks and other stuff – sure, it’ll mostly cope with them fine. Now we know it’ll have not escaped you eagle-eyed readers that this is slightly thinner than the rest of the gang here. Although that does put it at a distinct advantage in the long run and means you suffer in the stability department, remember it’s around half the price of most of the big guns. Again, while we’re not suggesting a seasoned pro or avid Super would want this, it’s great for beginners. Specs Board Dimensions 9.9 x 30 x 5-inches

Weight Limit 240lbs

Material Commercial quality PVC

SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board What is included in the package Board, aluminum adjustable paddle, valve wrench, carry bag and shoulder straps, center fin (detachable) and pump.

star As you’ve undoubtedly seen, there are a lot of things we need to discuss when looking at each of these individual inflatable SUPs. A lot of the issues you find with inflatable paddle boards, SereneLife in their wisdom have tackled. Most crucially, they’ve went to a lot of effort to deal with the problem of sun exposure and its effect on the PVC rubber used in. With this board, the UV-resistant coating provides it with additional durability as well as reducing the damage the sun can have on it. The grit you get with this paddle board is why we’d recommend it for beginners. However, we’d not really recommend the riding style for beginners whatsoever. You’d have a hard time trying to get balanced because the abilities of the board is very much dependent on PSI. This isn’t exactly a bad thing, because it doesn’t make the board less functional or anything, but it just means boarders with more experience will have a better and more successful time, rather than beginners using it as their first model. With the design of the board, SereneLife have ensured the board is extremely light in all important ways while keeping a reasonable size. Even the oar has been created with a different tact than other models – to contend with and fight against the water currents rather than bending to them. This means, unlike with some inflatable SUPs, you’ve got an oar that you can use to row. Specs Board Dimensions 10 x 30 x 6-inches

Weight Limit 275lbs

Material Commercial quality PVC

iRocker All-Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board What is included in the package Board, manual air pump, patch repair accessory kit, oar pedal, ankle-cuff coil safety leash and handy storage bag

star iRocker, for the people already in the know, is a name that needs no real introduction. With their All-Around SUP board, they’ve created something that’s appealing for all riders. That’s regardless of skill level and where they intend to use it. It can cope with just about any water environment. Right off the bat, it’s best to point out this board is recommended for bigger riders. Either that or if you’re intending on taking more than one person out at the same time. One of the things you’ll notice straight away with this board compared to others on the market, is the fact that it doesn’t have one layer or even just two layers of PVCV rubber. Nope, iRocker have went full hog and made it with four different layers of rubber. What does this mean for the board, though? It means, according to the company, it will always pass the test no matter how rough the waters are. So, that’s one thing it has in favor of it. Another thing that sets it apart is its high maximum capacity limit of 435-pounds and the fact it is much wider than a lot of the other ones, measuring at 32-inches. This increases the stability of the board. In terms of its performance, it appears to provide a very joyful and exhilarating experience. Although it’s wider than another great iRocker product, the Sport, it doesn’t lose anything in terms of fast movement over and through the surface of the water. A key component to this board, as with most, is the backpack, which can fit everything that comes with this SUP and more still. Specs Board Dimensions 11 x 32, x 6-inches

Weight Limit 435lbs

Material Quad-layer PVC

Soopotay Inflatable SUP Stand Up Paddle Board Package What is included in the package Board, 2 removable side fins and 1 removable center fin, 3-part fiberglass paddle, dual-chamber triple-action hand pump, ankle leash and backpack

star Although you’ve possibly never heard the brand name before, it’s a solely hand-made product that has multiple levels of stitching to give it a stable and weight-saving structure. What’s more, the company has been making inflatable paddle boards for stand-up paddle boarding for years, since 2005. This inflatable SUP is another that’s been firmly been designed with touring riders in mind. D-rings are featured on the board, making it possible to attach a comfortable seat, as well as other items. Items you’d need on longer journeys. So, if you want to go on a nice trek through forests, woodlands and along various bodies of water, this might be a great option for you. It remains suitably stiff even at lower air pressures and will stand the test of time and various tricky situations when you’re having to contend with choppier and exciting waters. Like the others in our guide, this pack comes with everything you need. It differs mostly in terms of price tag. So, if you’re looking to give paddle boarding a go for the first time, this would be a better investment than those more expensive models. Specs Board Dimensions 10 x 32 x 6-inches

Weight Limit 280lbs

Material Military-grade PVC

Aqua Plus Inflatable SUP for All Skill Levels What is included in the package Board, Bravo hand pump, waterproof phone case, eye-glass rope, center fin, high quality backpack and 3-part paddle.

star From another brand you may not be exactly familiar with, Aqua Plus, comes the next great paddle board in our guide. This is an awesome, all-inclusive style package that features just about everything except for the kitchen sink. Unless there’s some code you can give at the checkout when you buy it, we don’t think it features a kitchen sink. What you do get for your investment in Aqua Plus’s entry to the inflatable SUP field is an incredibly portable and lightweight board that’s capable of handling a rather respectable load capacity of 330-pounds. It’s been made with both ends of the spectrum when it comes to experience and skill in mind. Both beginners and experts will find joy with this SUP. It’s curiously very rigid design almost makes it feel like a hardbody board, rather than one filled with pressurized air. As ever, military-grade PVC is featured extensively, as is the reliably robust and durable drop stitching to hold it all together by strengthening the seams. Another standard feature is the diamond groove traction pad for comfortable, safe and confident ride. There are also several D-rings and a bungee cord setup for storing things on your paddleboard securely. With a jam-packed special deal, we’re not sure we can really say much against this supper cool inflatable SUP. If you’re looking to save a little but want to spend enough on a decent paddle board, this would be an awesome choice to settle on. Specs Board Dimensions 10.6 x 33 x 6-inches

Weight Limit 330lbs

Material Military-grade PVC

Outroad Inflatable SUP What is included in the package Board, double-action pump, removable fin, TPU waterproof pack, coiled ankle leash, shoulder strap, Navigator iSUP travel backpack and adjustable paddle made from aluminum.

star The penultimate in our guide is another smaller brand, but based on the features of this SUP, it deserves some recognition. Following in so many footsteps that came before it, this standup paddle board benefits from a highly robust construction consisting of dual-layer of plastic and the drop-stitch that helps to reinforce everything together and keep the seams tight and well finished. This inflatable paddle board has been designed with users of all skills in mind and has a reasonable weight capacity of 240-punds. One of the things we really like about this model though, is the fast inflation you gain the benefit of, with it taking just 12 minutes to pump up fully, even by hand. This means there’s less time between arriving at the water and getting on it. It’s been made to be kid friendly with a safety rope that enables you to take your little one out with you for their first experience of stand-up paddle boarding. Everything, as is standard these days, fits conveniently into the included backpack. All in all, although this may not be from one of the more prestigious brands, it’s still a great beginner board for those of you who’ve yet to experience the simple, though tricky, joy of paddle boarding. Specs Board Dimensions 11 x 30 x 6-inches

Weight Limit 240lbs

Material Military-grade PVC

Gili All Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Package What is included in the package SUP board, adjustable paddle, repair kit and pump, one removable fin, hand pump featuring PSI gauge, backpack and frontal bungee for storage options

star The final SUP in our guide is one you’ve probably seen advertised and mentioned everywhere, because these beauties seem to get…well…everywhere. The Gili inflatable paddleboard gets everywhere for a reason, though. It’s a nice medium-priced board. In terms of its package, you get everything you really need and want. However, whereas some packages, admittedly are just cobbled together seemingly as an afterthought to sell the board, the Gili one has branded items that have clearly been chosen because they do their specific job well. One thing we’d say though, is that while it’s a good all-rounder and suitable for rides of extended periods of time, keep in mind it’s got no UV-protection. Given that it weighs just under 20-pounds, you know you’ll not have too much travelling with this in tow. There’s a lot to love with this board…and a few…forgivable errors. When you consider the nuts and bolts of it, though, you start to see why many people highly regard and recommend Gili. A worthy rival to iRocker and Atoll. Specs Board Dimensions 10.6 x 31 x 6-inches

Weight Limit 275lbs

Material Military-grade PVC

Board, repair kit, snap-on center fin, coiled leash, 2-stage hand pump, inflatable backpack, travel paddle

Time to Paddle!

There you have its guys, our guide to the best 11 inflatable stand up paddle boards right now. Was there any surprises or names you didn’t expect to see? If you already had one or two options in mind, did this guide change your initial decisions much? Did you find yourself attracted to one of the models by one of the lesser known manufacturers? Whether we confirmed things you already suspected or gave you a fresh set of eyes on a board you’d always ignored in the past, we’re just glad to have been part of the decision process. IT’s why we’re here. To help our readers and visitors by guiding them towards the best (whatever floats you on the surface of the water.

Rather than focusing on the most expensive SUPs on the market, we’ve tried to provide you with a more versatile range of paddle boards. We’ve not tried to make a list of products we know for sure that everyone will like, because that’d be impossible anyway. Instead, we just picked out our favorite models at various price ranges and tried to show there’s good value to be found in the lower end of the market as much as there is at the higher end of the market. We’re happy and been successful if we manage to find that one paddle board that makes you say ‘yes that’s the one for me’ or if we’ve given you lots of food for thought.

We can’t tell you which to buy in as direct terms, but we know which we’d invest in, as outlined by our top picks. If you’re still struggling to pick out one, check out our buying guide for additional help.

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

To further help you make your decision about which inflatable stand up paddle board is best for you, we’ve put together a buying guide and FAQs tackling the most pertinent questions people have. You’ll find out which features are most important and the specification you should be paying most attention to when choosing a board as well as the different types of paddle boards there are out there.

How to Choose the Best Inflatable Paddle Board?

When it comes to choosing the best, and that is the best for you, inflatable paddle board, there are several factors to consider. These factors will help you to more quickly identify the paddle board for you from the thousands out there and even from the 11 models we’ve selected in our guide above. The factors that should be of most concern to you are:

SUP Length

SUP Volume

Material the SUP is Made From

Weather Conditions Where You will Be Using the SUP

Paddle Selection

Leash and Tie Down Components and Attachments

Carry Handles

Deck Pad

We’ll take each of these individually and discuss them in detail.

SUP Length

The length of an inflatable stand up paddle board is obviously very important. Obviously, as you’ll see in a short amount of time, the SUP length is factored into the volume, but it’s also important to consider it based on your height. This is like when you choose a surfboard, just in a smaller fashion. Basically, it’s important that your height is around 45 to 55% the overall length of the paddle board. For instance, in paddle boards with a length of 10-foot 4-inches, if you were 6-foot 2-inches, that’s around half of the height of the board.

This means, in theory and depending on your skill and ability, you’d have a far easier time riding that board. Your center of gravity comes into play too. Having a board that’s just right will ensure you’re able to concentrate on enjoying yourself from the very beginning.

SUP Volume

The volume is very easy to understand, and even easier to calculate. You take the thickness, width and length and find the volume shared by them all. The volume capacity of a paddle board is crucial because it’s connected directly to your, the user’s, weight. Along with the level of comfort you’ll have using it and the results you expect to achieve from using that board.

Materials the SUP is Made From

You can never be sure exactly what you’ll find below the surface in the water when you’re on your stand-up paddle board. However, there is one thing you can trust in – there will always be things under there that could so easily pop, damage or just scrape the inflatable elements of your board. Therefore, it’s vital you pay close attention to what a SUP is made from and the grade of those materials.

As with any product in any industry, if you choose a cheaper product, you can expect that it will be made from cheaper materials. The same can be said of many paddle boards on the market. The type of materials and their grades also has a bearing on where you’ll be able to ride your paddle board in the end, so if you’ve got a specific use in mind or particular bodies of water you want to explore and enjoy, figure out whether the material is going to be suitable or not.

With cheaper paddle boards that have much thinner materials, you’re better using them on oceans and bodies of water where you’re less likely to bang into jagged rocks that could slice through its body. Whereas more expensive and military grade materials used in paddle boards mean they can be used on rivers and lakes where there are more unforgiving and aggressive elements in the landscape.

Weather Conditions Where You Will Be Using the SUP

This is very much a personal thing. If you’re all about the crazy, live hard lifestyle, and wanna paddle through river rapids and rainy weather, do it with the correct amount of caution. Or at least try to. Remember, you’ll need reinforced bungee cables a deck surface with greater amount of grip and gear with greater durability. However, if you’re more interested in the calm waves and a lazy day at the beach or at the lake, you don’t need to rock up with Bear Grylls-style resources and accessories.

Paddle Selection

You will need the option to choose from a selection of different lengths when it comes to finding a paddle that works. IT depends on the size of the paddle board you are using, your body weight and height. The best thing you can do is invest in a paddle that can be adjusted to different lengths. Many of the stand-up paddle boards we’ve featured in our guide come with adjustable paddles.

This gives you the chance to through trial and error, find your own sweet spot when it comes to paddle length. You also need to think of your physical condition, because you don’t want a paddle that’s way too short so that it causes issues with your lower lumbar, whereas you want to avoid using a paddle that’s way too long as you could start to feel a lot of pressure and tension in the shoulders.

Leash and Tie Down Components and Attachments

This is another aspect of stand-up paddle boarding that is completely down to your own personal preference. Not everyone use a leash, while others always do. The good thing is, though, regardless of what you choose, you will find that most SUPs, including the paddle boards in our guide, offer tie down or leash type accessory in their package deals.

Carry Handle

You will find that when it comes to built-in carry handles, not all stand up paddle boards, especially the inflatable variety, are equal. Some don’t have the benefit of carry handles that can perform that role. In those situations, if you still have your heart set on that board, you need to avail yourself of a carry strap or carry sling to help lug it around.

The carry handle normally found on the side of your inflatable stand up paddle board is the component you can use to easily move your board from one are to another. However, it really depends on how much your board weighs, because it’s often not the best way to get things done, certainly not the quickest or safest.

Deck Pad

The deck pads perform several duties, heroically without any question or need for reward, they are just happy in their subservient, ass and feet on them constantly, existence. Whether it’s distributing your weight in a balanced and even manner across the whole of the paddle board or ensuring you have adequate and safe amount of traction and grip on the board or simply providing your feet with a soft and comfortable place to stand while you enjoy your madcap sporting activity.

This sport sees you move through the water at high speeds, depending on how fast you can go. However, for much of the time, although your upper body and board are moving quickly, your feet are left standing, maintaining grip with the board, for extended periods of time.

Therefore, the cushioning aspect is not because you think of yourself as oh so precious and a princess, it’s because it helps to avoid rather painful and sore feet and fatigue. Deck pads can be versatile.

However, that versatility doesn’t come easily and not all deck pads, while they may look alike, are like one another. Therefore, even for such a small component, you need to pay close attention to the kind of deck pad that comes with your iSUP. You need to decide if it’s one you can make use of or if you need to look elsewhere. Of course, you could always buy the board and then modify or upgrade the deck pad. It’s up to you. Your feet, your problem dude!

What Board Types Are Available?

Although we’ve covered inflatable stand up paddle boards, if you take to the sport like duck to water. Yes, we’re sticking with that! Then you may want to explore the other kinds of paddle boards out there and the other types of paddle boarding you can do with them. To make things easier for you, we’ve kindly collected the most common below for you to read through:

Inflatable SUPs

Okay, this is a given, seeing as we’ve just spent almost 6000 words discussing these beauties. Although they are much better when it comes to storage and transportation compared to hardbody versions, they are less great when it comes to avoiding damage and deterioration. That’s why it matters the grading of the material the inflatable paddle board you choose is made from. Inflatable SUPs are also inexpensive compared to other boards, and ideal for just getting out there and having a go and not worrying about much else.

Universal SUP

As you might imagine, brainbox, universal SUPs are designed to be used for any of the other purposes the other types of paddles are used for. They are low in price, but you really need to have your A game in check to handle one of these bad boys. Not for beginners or wimps and drama llamas!

Racing SUP

If you’ve been following the ‘guess what the word before SUP means it will be used for’ game, you’ll probably have figured this one out. Tortoises need not apply. These are built to be streamline and aerodynamic, and hydrodynamic too. The manufacturers are interested in two things and two things alone when creating these beasts – go faster and stripes. Only kidding, but speed and efficiency are their main concerns.

Fishing SUP

Yeah, you’ve guessed it, this is the kind of SUP you’d use for ballet dancing. Seriously though, if you’re looking to get out on the water and fish in a paddle board, you’re the kinda dude we’d wanna meet. These are not known for their aerodynamic design, but they’re amazing for storage capabilities and you’ll never be short on space for tackle box, bait and many have attachments for holding your rod, helping you to untangle your line and many other useful features.

Surf SUP

Obviously, when you’re on a stand-up paddle board, you see a wave coming towards you and you want to paddle right into that wave like some kinda Patrick Swayze. These are essentially beefed up and widened out surfboards, as their design and construction is based along that of a surfboard.

Yoga SUP

Okay, so if you’ve ever been flicking through Instagram and looking and all those people living their best lives, you may have seen some guys and gals doing some crazy-ass yoga on paddle boards. That is basically what a Yoga SUP is – a stand-up paddle board you use to perform your yoga on. Obviously, these boards need to be as balanced as you are, as you’ll be performing a multitude of positions and poses on them and will want to avoid falling off. They are also usable as touring SUPs though, so when you’re finished meditating you can go on a lovely little trip up stream.

Touring SUP

See how seamlessly we moved onto this one? Impressed? How would you like a stand-up paddle board you can use to go on a small trip? They have a nice sweet spot between being comfortable for extended and long use and efficient in terms of tracking and movement. If you find a universal SUP a little daunting, touring SUPs make for great beginner ones.

Obviously, unless you’re intending on investing in one of the extremely cool inflatable standup paddle boards, we’ve just went to all that bother discussing for you and your benefit.