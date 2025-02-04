Due to the season, water sports and other forms of recreation are largely unavailable for most of us right now. However, it doesn’t apply to everyone. Among the options available, surfing is extremely popular in areas with plenty of waves. Even if there are none, technology comes to the rescue. LIND presents the Canvas — available in mid-length or shortboard sizes.

The company is likewise offering a huge collection of electric surfboards with mesmerizing art by “world-renowned artists to inspire action for Ocean conservation. These are collaborative SKUs between LIND and Oceanic Global. Some look absolutely stunning and can double as decorative portraits when hung on a wall.

Nevertheless, the Canvas is the outfit’s minimalist flagship. It arrives in a beautiful pure white with wooden trims. As with other electric surfboards, each ships with a remote, a high-capacity battery, and a propulsion system. These three are also detachable for ease of transport and storage when not in use.

Other items included in the package are a board bag, find, charger, remote lanyard, deck pad, and more. The mid-length variant measures 6’9″ × 23″ × 6″ at 88 liters, while the shortboard is 6’3″ × 21″ × 6” at 66 liters. Power comes from the 3.1 kWh custom battery. It is fully waterproof and installed below the surfboard to aid with cooling.

Next is the dual-motor propulsion unit capable of generating 20 kW or 27 horsepower and just weighs around 22 lbs. Depending on the water conditions and weight of the surfer, the Canvas can reach speeds of up to 40 mph for an exhilarating time.

Finally, the 2.4 GHz wireless remote features a radio-based kill switch to stop operation during a wipeout. LIND is now accepting pre-orders of the Canvas with plans them out sometime in May this year.

Images courtesy of LIND