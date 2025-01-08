Colorado is recognized as one of the world’s best spots for skiing and other winter sports. People flock to the many resorts in the area and indulge in their favorite forms of recreation. Elsewhere, Lake Tahoe sits between the states of Nevada and California and is also a renowned destination for alpine experiences. For those interested, Home 41 at Martis Camp is up for sale.

We brought this up because some folks might want to set up roots in locations that cater to their favorite seasonal activities. If a recent visit to the resort city in question was so memorable, why not become a member of society there? Martis Camp is an upscale residential community and resort that spans a total of 2,177 acres.

Among the facilities accessible to everyone who lives there are an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, private access to Northstar California Resort, and so much more. Meanwhile, Home 41 is one of the 670 homesites and is relatively new. Its listing offers ownership for a cool $25 million. It is a luxury estate after all, which stands on a five-acre parcel of land.

The full address is 10981 Olana Drive and presents a beautiful dwelling with seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half-baths. There are three structures in total with a main house, an entertainment pavilion, and a detached guest house. Home 41’s interior and exterior spaces provide panoramic views of Lookout Mountain, Carson Range, and Martis Valley.

Wine connoisseurs have access to a Napa Valley-style wine-tasting room that can hold up to 3,000 bottles. Furthermore, a floating dining room allows you and guests to view the various vintages stored along the walls. Overall, Home 41 boasts 10,000 square feet for owners to customize to their liking.

