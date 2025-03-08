Mercedes-Benz may be associated with luxury and performance, but it also supplies rugged machines. The G-Class lineup or G-wagen (Geländewagen) is perhaps the marque’s most recognizable off-road-ready platform. However, we would gladly skip the SUV for its more utilitarian Unimog. Hence, Armadillo’s Crawler S would be our choice for a camper.

Traditionally, RVs were limited in where they could go. Once the path starts to get rough, you should consider an alternative camping spot instead. In fact, most outdoor aficionados back in the day just hit the usual spots where others also frequently visit. Modern options, meanwhile, encourage owners to brave the wilderness.

The donor truck, on the other hand, is capable of surmounting all types of terrain. Matching its menacing stature is a 5.2-liter turbo diesel engine cranking out 230 horsepower and a whopping 664 lb-ft of torque. The Crawler S boasts a 19″ ground clearance with an approach and departure angle of 44 degrees and 34 degrees, respectively.

For superior grip and traction, its wheels (including the spare) are all wearing Dunlop 405/70R20.5 tires. Behind its boxy geometric exterior is a habitation area replete with creature comforts. Armadillo says the construction uses carbon fiber. Amenities include a double lift-up bed, a single bed, a bathroom, a kitchen, and plenty of storage space.

A high-capacity 920 Ah, 24V lithium iron phosphate battery pack supplies all the Crawler S’ energy needs. It likewise comes with a power management system, distribution panel, electronic circuit breaker, 5 kW inverter/charger, standard power outlet, outdoor power interface, and more. This is a camper perfect for overlanding and other types of challenging escapades.

