If you’ve been to countries in Asia, a popular form of transportation in some of those places is a modified and motorized three-wheeler. Called Tuk-Tuk in Thailand, tricycles in the Philippines, and auto-rickshaws in India. Hyundai recently shared two interesting platforms at the Baharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. One of these is the E3W Concept.

This is a joint venture between the South Korean carmaker and TVS Motor to supply eco-friendly transportation alternatives. Although full-size vehicles are likewise available, Indians reportedly prefer motorcycles or auto-rickshaws due to their compact footprint. Given the majority of the urban streets in the country are extremely narrow, these are popular for a reason.

As such, Hyundai engineers an all-electric version of these custom trikes to incorporate comfort, safety, and versatility. The E3W Concept features a robust yet lightweight frame. There’s likewise a bit of modularity to cater to various needs. It will ferry passengers by default but can also haul and deliver cargo, or become an emergency response vehicle.

It comes with a hardtop roof, windshield, integrated handles on the B-frame, transparent rear doors, a generous wheelbase, and side steps. The front features a single seat for the driver, with two more at the back. The latter is removable in case you need to reconfigure the E3W Concept into something else.

The companies behind this machine are designing this with several thoughtful elements in mind. For example, adjustable heavy-duty suspension systems allow the E3W Concept to raise ride height to traverse waterlogged areas. Large tires help it travel over rough surfaces. We also like the shade of Aakaashi Blue, which gives it a playful vibe.

Images courtesy of Hyundai