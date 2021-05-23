When it comes to square cases, TAG Heuer has the formula down in a remarkable fashion. As you can see, we love to regularly feature new releases from the Swiss luxury watchmaker. The latest making its way to boutiques across the globe — in limited numbers – is the Monaco Titan Special Edition.

It’s a common practice among distinguished brands to unveil special editions to commemorate big events or milestones. Meanwhile, for the new Monaco Titan, it’s a tribute to the 2021’s Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. Just like the must-watch prestigious race of its namesake, this chronograph is a must-have for motorsports fans.

With only 500 examples, collectors will be competing for a chance of owning one. Surprisingly, this model eschews the satin polish of the regular version for a matte finish. According to TAG Heuer, this is also the first of its kind to sport a 39 mm titanium case and exhibition caseback.

The iconic square form factor continues with the Monaco Titan Special Edition. The fixed titanium bezel frames the sapphire crystal. Beneath is a gray dial with a hint of a sunburst pattern in certain angles. There are square sub-dials in black with white indices horizontally flanking the dial’s midpoint.

A date window sits just above 6 o’clock. At first, we didn’t notice it, but the Monaco Titan Special Edition is apparently in a destro configuration. The two pushers, on the other hand, remain on the right.

TAG Heuer equips the timepiece with its Calibre 11 self-winding movement with a 40-hour power reserve. To complete its elegant look, the Monaco Titan Special Edition ships with a black alligator leather strap. Finally, a stainless-steel folding clasp with push buttons secures it to your wrist.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer