A few years back, market analysts predicted that smartwatches and fitness trackers would eventually render traditional timepieces obsolete. It seems their research did not account for how people hold mechanical timekeeping instruments in high regard over cutting-edge wearables. Moreover, there’s even a revival of some brands that deliver exquisite creations like the Tourbillon Rose Gold.

This reference is by Daniel Roth — a Swiss watchmaker founded in 1988 but ceased operations in 2015. To the delight of its followers, the group’s relaunch in 2023 saw the arrival of the Souscription. Fast-forward to 2024 and another striking silhouette debuts with a production limit of 50 examples each year.

As the double ellipse housing design of the Tourbillion Rose Gold shows, its profile is eye-catching. The rose gold 5N case measures 38.5 mm x 35.5 mm x 9.2 mm and touts a water-resistance rating of approximately 100 feet. Despite the durability claims, nobody would intentionally take it for a dive.

The watch features a dazzling rose gold dial by Daniel Roth and Kari Voutilainen’s The Workshop. Contrasting the pinkish tone of the precious metal are the distinct 20-second scales, signature, serialization, and hour/minute indices, rendered in solid 925 silver.

Hours markers are in Roman numerals, while the seconds are in Arabic numerals. You can tell the hours and minutes by standard hands. Meanwhile, a triple-hand indicator keeps track of the seconds on the Tourbillion Rose Gold. The latter is surprisingly intuitive and fascinating to see in action.

Gently flip the watch over to see an exhibition case back and the in-house DR001 caliber. Its manual movement measures 31 mm x 28 mm x 4.6 mm and delivers an 80-hour power reserve. Daniel Roth pairs the Tourbillion Rose Gold with a brown/beige calfskin leather strap.

Images courtesy of Daniel Roth