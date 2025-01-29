The HOLDEN Hybrid Down Sweatpants offer extreme versatility for excursions in the cold urban jungle and outdoor adventures everywhere. It provides comfortable warmth while being lightweight, breathable, and flexible.

It comes in a sweatpants silhouette but with technical materials for ultralight performance wear. Its shell is resistant to abrasion and flexing and is made with strong yet featherlight 7D Japanese nylon. Nylon also has a bit of water resistance.

Meanwhile, abrasion-resistant overlays at the seat and hem comprising 87% Nylon and 13% Elastane, enhance the durability of the HOLDEN Hybrid Down Sweatpants. As for insulation, these pants use 750 fill traceable down (80/20 Traceable Down, 600 Fill Power) and feature a custom knit waistband with a drawcord for easy wear on and off.

HOLDEN designed this performance wear with the active lifestyle in mind, providing a four-way stretch for days when you’re on the move. Its leg gusset is a mixture of materials including 53% Polyester, 38% Nylon, and 9% Spandex Polartec Power Stretch Pro. The latter offers breathable flexibility and mobility and added abrasion resistance to the shell.

The material also wicks away moisture to keep you dry, is soft on the skin, and comfortably warm without being heavy. This tech likewise helps retain the shape of the pants no matter the activity.

Meanwhile, other features of the HOLDEN Hybrid Down Sweatpants include zippered pockets on the front and back for storage. The bottom cuffs are also shock cord adjustable. These pants are available in the colorways Black, Slate Gray, Zebra, and Stone Green. Its water-repellent nylon Taffeta shell feels like wearing a puffer jacket for your legs.

