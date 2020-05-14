If it was not for the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 would be an awesome year to kick off all the coolest stuff on our way. Sadly, all high-profile events are no longer in the calendar as almost everything shifts online. Even Apple is hosting its annual WWDC presentation virtually for the first time. Motorsport fans, on the other hand, will be missing the biggest races as well. One of those is the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco. Meanwhile, Tag Heuer hopes to embody its essence with the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique chronograph.

This iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker is presenting this timepiece as a tribute to vintage racing machines. It’s doing so with an elegant model that sports a timeless design that would look great with any outfit on any occasion. The brand is a common fixture when it comes to racing events. Moreover, it is even a partner of the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM).

This would have been the 12th edition of the competition, but at least Tag Heuer has something to offer in its place. It comes with a familiar square stainless-steel case that measures 39 mm. Within you can spy a circular primary dial with square sub-dials. The Grand Prix de Monaco Historique even features the official logo of the event on the upper right corner. Meanwhile, the date window is set just above the 6 o’clock index

The Grand Prix de Monaco Historique runs on a Calibre Heuer 02 automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve. The watch ships with a perforated leather strap inside a red gift box with a checkered black and white graphics. Only 1,000 examples will see production.

Images courtesy of Tag Heuer