It’s always customary for us to point our readers who are also into blackout colorways in the right direction. Given it’s already gift-giving season, treat yourself to something nice or grab it for somebody else. D1 Milano presents an artisanal take on minimalism with the Carbon Automatico. You only need to look at the design to appreciate the allure of simplicity.

Like every other gentleman out there, we feel traditional timekeeping instruments will never become obsolete. Despite smartwatch sales surpassing their mechanical counterparts for years, the demand for the latter remains steadfast. The Carbon Automatico — as the company puts it — “stands out with its optimal relationship between weight and resistance.”

For uniformity, we have a time timepiece with almost everything crafted out of carbon. These include the case, case band, bezel, and bracelet as the rest of its components are a mix of various materials. Instead of the signature weave pattern of the composite, it looks like D1 Milano opts for a forged aesthetic for a hint of sophistication.

The Carbon Automatico measures 40 mm x 10.30 mm and weighs only about 81 grams. It’s rated with a 5 ATM water resistance. A glance at the stainless steel case back shows engravings of its serial number, signature, and other details about the rest of its construction. A Miyota 9039 24-jewel self-winding movement with a 42-hour power reserve ticks within.

A sapphire glass with an anti-reflective coating covers a matte black dial. It would have been a complete void if not for the D1 Milano script at 8 o’clock. There are no indices of any kind on the Carbon Automatico, but two black brass sword hands and an orange seconds hand are enough to tell you what time it is.

Images courtesy of D1 Milano