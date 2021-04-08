Making a perfect cup of joe does not have to be tricky or difficult. Sometimes, the simplest process can result in the best of taste. Just take the Stanley The Perfect-Brew Pour-Over Set for instance, which provides no-frills but all thrills coffee anytime and anywhere.

Stanley is no stranger when it comes to anything related to coffee or any drink for that matter: it has produced some amazing French Press systems, flasks, beer steins, and more. Suffice to say, they know their craft when it comes to what makes a good beverage holder or coffee machine.

The Stanley The Perfect-Brew Pour-Over Set has all the tools you need to make a good cup of coffee anywhere: be it in your backyard, outdoors while camping or fishing, or just about anywhere. It comes with an easy-to-clean reusable stainless steel filter for your medium-ground coffee beans. Disregarding paper filters ensures you get all the aromatic oils and subtle flavors that are often times absorbed by the paper.

The set also comes with a dripper which you can place over any compatible cup or the Stanley Camp Mug to hold your piping hot java. And as with other Stanley products, it is durable and food-safe. It’s made from 18/8 BPA-free stainless steel and is dishwasher safe. You can also just easily rinse it with water using your hands.

The Stanley The Perfect-Brew Pour-Over Set is essentially made of two components: the 20 oz. pour over with filter and the 12 oz. camp mug with lid. It makes a great camping gear with its lightweight construction at 0.6 lb. and compact enough for travel at 5.8L x 4.5W x 8.9H inches.

Images courtesy of Stanley