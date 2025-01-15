French firm Baluchon is known for building tiny houses. But the same can’t be said about the Ivy Tiny House with its furnishings alone. But at the forefront of this home is its “upside down” interior layout that not only maximizes space. It also gives the home its unique characteristic.

Traditional tiny houses on wheels normally have loft bedrooms. But this one has the living room upstairs and the bedroom downstairs. The living area on the opposite end of the home has a sofa bed so it’s convertible into a guest bedroom and accessible via a small staircase. It has large glazing on one side and operable windows at the front for natural ventilation.

Moreover, it has a projection system instead of a television. Underneath the raised living room is a small room that could fit a child given its entrance is a bit of a tight squeeze. But the master’s loft bedroom of the Ivy Tiny House is upstairs on the opposite end. It’s a walk past the bathroom and a few steps up a storage-integrated staircase.

There are two points of entry: via double glass doors or an adjacent single glass door. The house opens directly to the center kitchen equipped with an oven, a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a three-burner propane-powered stove. Nearby is a wood-burning stove to provide heat to the home during winter.

Meanwhile, the bathroom comes in two rooms: the WC and the bathroom proper which has a sink and shower, as well as a washer and dryer. The Ivy Tiny House features heat-treated pine and black aluminum cladding and roofing. Based on a double-axle trailer, it boasts a maximum length of 8m (26 ft), which is significantly larger than usual French tiny homes at 6m (20 ft).

Images courtesy of Baluchon