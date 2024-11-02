There used to be a time when people perceived travel as all glitz and glamor. However, the sad reality is frequent flyers who book tickets in coach find it a troublesome routine. Therefore, the goal is to avoid inconveniences such as checking in your baggage and waiting for it upon arrival. Carry-ons are a practical solution at the expense of room for more items, but the Airback Travel Bag has a clever feature that overcomes this issue.

What initially looks like your average backpack actually integrates a proprietary vacuum compression system. You’ve likely read or viewed some experts sharing their tips on how to maximize space. These include standard luggage, briefcases, duffel bags, backpacks, and others. The techniques include proper folding, organizing items by shape, and vacuum sealing.

The Airback Travel Bag boasts a capacity between 22 to 48 liters. This accessory measures 19″ x 13″ x 8″ and weighs about 4.1 lbs. Its construction mostly uses 100% recycled Nylon 900D with wax coating on the exterior and PU coating for the interior. As for the back panel, interlock lining, and mesh, we have 100% polyester.

There is also a mix of Nylon herringbone and polypropylene webbing with various foams to enhance comfort. The Airback Travel Bag has plenty of compartments, but its biggest selling point is the airtight section to vacuum seal your clothes. Remove the cap and attach a manual or motorized pump to draw all the air out.

Buyers can add the official rechargeable compact air pump which comes with multiple nozzles. It is compatible with most vacuum-sealable bags and systems. Another cool optional add-on is the weight handle. Just pick up the Airback Travel Bag and the integrated display shows how heavy your luggage is.

Images courtesy of Airback