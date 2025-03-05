There are plenty of reasons to choose a pickup truck over other types of vehicles. These machines are usually equipped with powerful engines, heavy-duty suspension, and a large open bed for utility. Another awesome aspect is modular capability. One of the more popular add-ons is a camper like the Flagship HT from Supertramp.

An adventure trailer is also a viable option, but you might as well use the space out back for outdoor escapades. Unless the plan is to rough it out, access to a couple of creature comforts won’t hurt. This manufacturer bills it as “the gateway to your adventure” and for a good reason.

No need for a full conversion as it intuitively relies on a slide-in platform. The Flagship HT boasts several underpinnings that clients would usually find in full-size recreational vehicles. For durability and all-season readiness, the camper boasts a carbon fiber composite construction with a 1.5″ vacuum sealed insulation foam material in between.

On average, it reportedly only weighs 1,399 lbs and as heavy as 1,800 lbs. when fully kitted out with upgrades. Given the dimensions, Supertramp notes it is compatible with full-size trucks provided the bed is around 6.5′ long. Meanwhile, wraparound windows provide panoramic views from the inside.

Owners also benefit from a 330W solar array, 800 Ah lithium batteries, a 65-liter Isotherm fridge, a Truma Combi furnace/water heater system, 2x Maxxair fans, and a cassette toilet. The Flagship HT has generous storage options included under bench, underbed, cabinets, and MOLLE panels. Buyers should also consider optional add-ons to build their ideal motorhome.

Images courtesy of Supertramp Campers