For a lot of folks, spring encourages all forms of outdoor recreation. As long as you have the necessary gear, the season offers plenty of awesome activities to enjoy. Meanwhile, others might be interested in culinary pursuits — especially grilling. Ahead of summer, KingChii presents a portable yet highly capable wood pellet smoker/barbecue grill (HWPG 456A-WR).

While natural gas and propane are the most convenient types of fuel, pitmasters prefer a more traditional route. Although the cooking process is somewhat similar, you can never replicate the aromas and flavor infused by wood. Popular choices include apple, oak, pecan, cherry, mesquite, and hickory.

This wood pellet grill features a generous 341-square-inch cook top and a 115-square-inch warming rack. KingChii says it can handle up to four whole chickens, 16 burgers, and six racks of ribs. Meanwhile, the HWPG 456A-WR’s pellet hopper can accommodate up to 11 lbs. for extended smoking and grilling.

A PID intelligent temperature control system is adjustable anywhere between 180°F and 425°F. A motorized auger regularly feeds the smoker, while an induction fan stokes the flame. Cleanup is also easier via the sloped drip tray that channels all liquids to the detachable grease bucket.

The HWPG 456A-WR’s dimensions are 35″ x 39″ x 22″ with a weight of 72.5 lbs. A pair of wheels makes it easier to move around to find the ideal spot. The detachable legs are perfect for storage or transport if you want to bring it to the campsite. KingChii also has a diverse range of products, such as accessories, fire pits, griddles, and pizza ovens, among others.

Images courtesy of KingChii