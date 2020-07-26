Nothing is more assuring than seeing your precious AirPods safe and secure. That’s why the Spigen AirPods Pro Case Tough Armor never fails in keeping your investment safe from possible damage.

This case ensures your precious AirPods stay scratch-free thanks to its durable shell. Precisely designed for the Apple AirPods 2019, it boasts a rugged design for an armored look and soft silicone for extra grip. The case uses air cusion technology to absorb initial shock.

Likewise, this case boasts precision cutout for a hinderless opening and streamlined finish. It has a key ring for easy portability so you can hang it on a carabiner, which it comes packed with, or around the loop of your belt or anywhere else convenient for you.

Moreover, the Spigen AirPods Pro Case Tough Armor is compatible with wireless charging. The green LED light visible from the exterior of the shell indicates when charging is in process. This lets you stay connected even when your AirPods is safely tucked inside.

The rugged protection comes with two adhesive tapes when you buy it. The tapes are optional for when you want to seal the tops. But they become necessary because this case stays secure without it. So you don’t have to worry about your gear falling off unnecessarily.

This Spigen AirPods Pro Case Tough Armor comes at a slim and lightweight size so you don’t have to worry about bulk and heft when you bring it on the go. Outside of its added carabiner, it can easily fit inside your bag and not take up a lot of space. It only measures 2.94 x 2.09 x 1.02 inches and weighs 4.2 ounces.

Images courtesy of Spigen